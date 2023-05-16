Bhopal, May 16: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. As of now the board has not released any official notice on this yet, however, reports state that the results could be out by May 20. Students who appeared in the MPBSE exams 2023 will be able to download their results from the official websites of MP Board - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board of Secondary Education PRO, Mukesh Malviya had recently said that the Class 10th, 12th result would be out by the end of May. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date: West Bengal Class 10th Board Exam Results To Be Declared on May 19 at wbresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

According to media reports, MP Board results for classes 10th and 12th will release separately this year. MP Board Class 10th results will be announced by May 20, 2023 and Class 12th results will be out in the same week. HBSE 12th Result 2023 Out at bseh.org.in; Haryana Board Declares Class 12 Exam Results, 81.65% Students Pass.

The board conducted the MP Board Exams for Class 10 between March 1 and March 27. MP Board 2023 Exams for Class 12 were conducted between March 2 and April 5. Around 8 lakh students appeared in the exam held in March.

MP Board Result 2023: Steps to Download

Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in Click on the desired results link on the home page. Fill in the required credentials. Your MP Board Result will appear on the screen. Download and keep for future use.

To pass the exam, students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. As per MPBSE’s marking provision, the candidates are evaluated out of 100 marks in each subject. While 80 marks are awarded on the basis of theory paper, the rest 20 are given on the basis of performance in project work or practical conducted during the academic year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).