New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Monday afternoon from Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The President travelled to Nayagarh from Bhubaneswar and made darshan and puja at Lord Nilamadhab Temple. Later, she graced the foundation day ceremony of Bharatiya Biswabasu Shabar Samaj at Kaliapalli.

Addressing the gathering at the Kaliapalli, the President said that the spectacular views of this area are very attractive. It has the potential to become a popular tourist destination.

She expressed confidence that the development of infrastructure in this area will attract tourists and pilgrims. It will also boost the economy of the area. She urged all to contribute to developing this place and area. She said that everyone should come forward to shape the possibilities of Nayagarh in various fields like agriculture, handicrafts, tourism, etc.

The President said that a nature-friendly lifestyle is a characteristic of Indian culture. It is also an integral part of tribal life. Tribal brothers and sisters worship forests, trees etc. as gods. According to tribal beliefs, the souls of their ancestors reside in the forest. This belief is a great mantra of forest protection.

The President said that the government is implementing various schemes for the empowerment and self-reliance of tribal brothers and sisters while preserving and promoting their art and culture. She urged them to be aware of the welfare schemes and take benefit of those schemes. She said that the government schemes would be successful only with people's cooperation and participation.

Earlier Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday and invited her to the launch of 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' (Water Conservation and Augmentation Campaign) on March 30 in the state.

According to an official release, the initiative, aimed at increasing public participation in water conservation and constructing more water structures, will run continuously for 90 days until June 30. Several programs will be organized during this period to promote water conservation in the state.

"Today, I met President Droupadi Murmu. Madhya Pradesh has been organising Vikram Ustav for years and Vikram Samvat's new year will begin on March 30 which is an important day of the event. During this, we will launch the 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' for three months in the state. I have given the invitation to the President regarding the same. She has agreed to try and arrange her schedule. I have also extended gratitude on behalf of the MP government," CM Yadav said. (ANI)

