Mumbai, March 24: In today's digital age, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions have become a popular and convenient method for transferring money. However, the ease of these transactions can sometimes lead to mistakes, such as sending money to the wrong UPI ID. NPCI To Reduce Digital Frauds by Removing ‘Pull Transactions’ Feature on UPI, Organisation in Early Discussions With Banks.

This can happen due to many factors. One such reason is when a phone number linked to a UPI ID is reassigned to a new individual, resulting in unintended recipients receiving funds. If you find yourself in this unfortunate situation, it is crucial to know the steps to take to recover your money. In this article, we at LatestLY shed light on how to register a complaint and recover your money sent to the wrong UPI ID. What Is VPA in UPI? Is VPA and UPI ID Same? How Do I Find My UPI VPA? Check All Details of Virtual Private Address and UPI Payment ID Here.

Sent Money to Wrong UPI ID?

How To Register Complaint When Money Sent to Wrong UPI ID?

Reach out to the payment system used (Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm) and lodge a complaint.

Visit the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) website and fill out the online form under the ‘Dispute Redressal Mechanism' section. Provide required details, including transaction ID, virtual payment address, amount transferred, date of transaction, email ID and mobile number. Upload your bank statement showing the deduction.

Choose ‘Incorrectly transferred to another account' as the reason for your complaint.

If the complaint remains unresolved, escalate the issue in the following order – first, to the TPAP (Third-Party Application Provider); then, to the PSP Bank (Payment Service Provider Bank); followed by the bank where the end-user customer maintains their account; and finally, to the NPCI.

If the issue remains unresolved after one month or you're dissatisfied with the response, approach the RBI independent official (Ombudsman) for Digital Transactions.

You should file complaints in the jurisdiction where the system participant's branch or office is located or where the customer's address is registered for centralised operations.

In conclusion, while sending money to the wrong UPI account can be distressing, knowing the proper steps to file a complaint can help you recover your funds. By following the outlined procedures and being vigilant in your transactions, you can minimise the risk of such errors and ensure a safer digital payment experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).