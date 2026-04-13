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New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid tribute to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, describing them as immortal freedom fighters whose sacrifice awakened a new consciousness and strengthened the resolve for India's independence.

She also expressed gratitude for their enduring contribution to the nation, saying their patriotism continues to inspire generations.

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The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919, remains one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history. According to the Ministry of Culture, the massacre marked a turning point in India's freedom struggle and is remembered as a symbol of courage and resistance.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "I pay my humble tribute to all the immortal freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in Jallianwala Bagh. This incident instilled a new consciousness and firm resolve for freedom among the countrymen. The nation will always remain grateful to them. I am confident that their spirit of patriotism will continue to inspire everyone to move forward on the path of national service with dedication and loyalty."

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https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2043525293059838141?s=20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid heartfelt homage to the victims of Jallianwala Bagh, saying their sacrifice stands as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of India's people and continues to inspire generations to uphold the values of liberty, justice and dignity.

"On this day, we pay our heartfelt homage to the brave martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifice stands as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of our people. The courage and determination they displayed continue to inspire generations to uphold the values of liberty, justice and dignity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2043530394105192927?s=20

Further, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute, saying their sacrifice shook the conscience of the nation and united India in its freedom struggle.

He also recalled how the brutal firing on unarmed civilians strengthened the resolve to end colonial rule and ignited a deeper sense of national pride and liberty.

"On this day, 13 April 1919, I offer millions of salutations to the immortal martyrs who laid down their lives in Jallianwala Bagh for the freedom of the country. The brutal bullets fired by the colonial regime on unarmed, innocent civilians was an event that shook the soul of India, uniting the entire nation and inspiring a decisive struggle for independence," Lok Sabha Speaker wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/2043489415868359005?s=20

"The martyrdom at Jallianwala_Bagh further ignited the flame of freedom, strengthened the resolve to break the chains of slavery, and awakened a sense of pride and liberty in the hearts of millions of Indians. I pay homage with reverence to those great souls," the post read

The massacre occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, where thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh during the festival of Baisakhi. The gathering was also meant to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr Satyapal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew.

British officer Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, without issuing any warning, ordered his troops to fire on the unarmed crowd. According to the Ministry of Culture, "1650 rounds were fired. The firing ceased only after the ammunition had run out." While official British records put the death toll at 291, Indian leaders like Madan Mohan Malviya estimated over 500 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Brigadier General Dyer showed no remorse for his actions during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)