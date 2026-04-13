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Gold rate in India remained largely steady on Monday, April 13, 2026, with minor variations across major cities. The price of 24-carat gold hovered around INR 15,284-INR 15,382 per gram in key markets, while 22-carat gold was priced between INR 14,010 and INR 14,100 per gram. Check the latest gold rate in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Gold prices vary across Indian cities due to regional factors such as state-level taxes (VAT), transportation logistics, and local jeweler association guidelines. According to the latest data from Goodreturns, Chennai continues to maintain its position as the most expensive market for the precious metal among major metropolitan cities. Gold Rate Today, April 12, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) on Monday, April 13, 2026:

City 24K Gold (INR / 10g) 22K Gold (INR / 10g) Delhi INR 1,52,990 INR 1,40,250 Mumbai INR 1,52,840 INR 1,40,100 Chennai INR 1,53,820 INR 1,41,000 Kolkata INR 1,52,840 INR 1,40,100 Bengaluru INR 1,52,840 INR 1,40,100 Hyderabad INR 1,52,840 INR 1,40,100 Pune INR 1,52,840 INR 1,40,100 Ahmedabad INR 1,52,890 INR 1,40,150 Jaipur INR 1,53,910 INR 1,41,110 Lucknow INR 1,54,240 INR 1,41,420 Jodhpur INR 1,53,910 INR 1,41,110 Srinagar INR 1,54,240 INR 1,41,420 Noida INR 1,52,990 INR 1,40,250 Ghaziabad INR 1,52,990 INR 1,40,250 Gurugram INR 1,52,990 INR 1,40,250

Southern markets such as Chennai continued to record slightly higher gold prices compared to other cities, reflecting regional demand patterns. Meanwhile, prices in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad remained largely uniform. Northern cities including Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram showed marginally higher rates than western markets, while tier-2 cities such as Lucknow and Jaipur recorded slightly elevated prices due to local variations. India’s Household Gold Holdings Hit USD 5 Trillion, Surpass Top 10 Central Banks Combined, Says Assocham Report.

Gold rates in India are primarily influenced by international bullion prices, currency exchange rates, import duties, and local demand. Experts point out that global economic uncertainty and central bank policies continue to play a key role in price movements. Domestic demand, especially from the jewellery sector and upcoming wedding season, also contributes to price stability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).