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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slips for candidates appearing in NEET UG 2026, ahead of the national-level medical entrance test scheduled for May 3. Candidates can now check their allotted exam city through the official website using their application number and date of birth.

The NEET UG 2026 exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen-and-paper mode across 552 cities in India. The early release of city intimation slips is aimed at helping candidates plan their travel and logistics in advance. How To Check CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Online at cbse.gov.in.

How to Download NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can access their city intimation slip by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. After logging in with their credentials, they can download and review the details of their allotted exam city.

The NTA has clarified that this document is not the admit card. It only provides advance information about the city where the examination centre will be located. India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Released at indiapost.gov.in, Check Steps to Download and Verification Details.

Admit Card to Be Released Later

The official admit card for NEET UG 2026 will be issued separately at a later stage. Candidates will be required to carry the admit card to the examination centre on the day of the test.

Students are advised to regularly check the official NTA websites, nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in, for updates regarding the admit card release and other important announcements.

Exam Scale and Participation

NEET UG continues to be the sole entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses in India, making it one of the largest competitive exams in the country.

In recent years, the number of applicants has steadily increased. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam in 2025, while registrations stood at more than 24 lakh in 2024. The rising participation reflects growing competition for medical seats nationwide.

Helpline for Candidates

Candidates facing difficulties in downloading the city intimation slip can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent via email to the official support address provided by the agency.

The release of city intimation slips is a standard pre-examination step that allows candidates to make necessary travel arrangements ahead of the exam. With centres spread across hundreds of cities, the process is designed to ensure smoother coordination on exam day. NEET UG 2026 will once again be conducted offline, maintaining the traditional pen-and-paper format for candidates across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).