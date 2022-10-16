New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery on Sunday at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research), New Delhi.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the Hospital.

President Murmu was on a two-day visit to Assam that concluded on Friday. During this, Murmu paid a visit to the shaktipeeth Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. (ANI)

