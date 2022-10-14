Guwahati, October 14: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday -- on her second day of visit to Assam, virtually inaugurated, and also laid foundation stones for various projects, officials said. These include inauguration of the Railhead Depot of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. at Moinarbond, Silchar, and two highway projects.

Besides, foundation stones were laid for 100 model Secondary Schools in the tea garden areas of Assam, 3,000 model Anganwadi centres, two highway projects, and modern cargo-cum-coaching terminal in Guwahati. President Murmu also flagged off a train from Guwahati to Lumding that will connect Nagaland and Meghalaya. President Doupadi Murmu Approves Appointment of Directors for 8 IITs in India.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the development of Assam can be the engine of development for the northeastern region. She also wished for the success of projects related to health, education, railways, road construction, petroleum, and women empowerment that were launched on Friday.

The President expressed confidence that the successful implementation of these schemes will provide new opportunities for business and employment, increase transportation facilities and strengthen the economy in the northeast including Assam. She said that better infrastructure is the basis of the development of any state, adding northeast is the centre point of India's 'Act East Policy'. Shocking Video: Baby Elephant Beaten By Mob with Sticks and Slippers in Assam.

The President further said northeast is rich in natural resources. She noted that Assam contributes 13 per cent of India's total crude oil production. Also, 15 per cent of India's total natural gas production comes from the northeast. She expressed confidence that the state-of-the-art depot in Silchar that was inaugurated on Friday will help in meeting the petroleum products' requirements of Assam's Barak Valley region as well as of the states of Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram. The President said that the Central government is giving special attention on road and railway connectivity in all the northeastern states.

She expressed confidence that various projects related to road and railways of which foundation stones laid and inaugurated will increase tourism opportunities apart from enhancing trade and transportation in the region. President Murmu said that the safety and all-round development of women and children is the sign of a civilised society.

To further strengthen the various services for women and children in Assam, 3,000 Model Anganwadi Centres launched on Friday is a commendable initiative. Earlier on Friday morning, Murmu visited Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, and prayed there.

