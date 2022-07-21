By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): In an unprecedented occurrence during the presidential polls, Droupadi Murmu secured only a solitary vote in Kerala, a state where the ruling NDA does not have a single MLA.

Murmu was declared as the 15th President of India on Thursday. She defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

According to the final figures, Murmu secured 2,824 votes with a value 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha got 1,877 votes with a value 3,80,177. Sinha drew a blank in Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

Notably, the Kerala Assembly has 140 MLAs with the LDF in power with 99 MLAs and the UDF with 41 MLAs.

Soon after the completion of the third round of counting of votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Murmu on her election as the new President of the country and said she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his best wishes to Draupadi Murmu who will succeed him in the highest office of the country.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India," President Kovind said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said that India has scripted history as a daughter hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected President.

"India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!" he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said Droupadi Murmu's life motivates every Indian.

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," he said.

The Prime Minister thanked MPs and MLAs who supported her candidature cutting across party lines.

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," he said.

Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also went to Murmu's residence in the national capital and extended greetings on her victory. (ANI)

