New Delhi, March 1: Petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit with immediate effect from Wednesday. LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinder Price Increased by Rs 25 per Unit, Cooking Gas To Cost Rs 1,769 in Delhi.

As per the revised rates, commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit in Delhi and price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit, in the national capital. Gas Cylinder Price Hike: Dining Out To Be Costlier in New Year As Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Increased by Rs 25; Check Cost per Unit in Delhi, Mumbai.

Cooking Gas Cylinder Price Hike in Delhi:

This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)