The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 25/per cylinder. According to reports, there has been no increase in rates of domestic LPG cylinders. With this increase, the commercial cylinder price in Delhi is Rs 1,769 with effect from today. LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 25 Per Cylinder, Cooking Gas To Cost Rs 884.50 in Delhi; Check Rates in Metro Cities.

Check Tweet:

The price of a commercial LPG cylinder increased by Rs 25/per cylinder. No increase in rates of domestic LPG cylinders. With this increase, the commercial cylinder price in Delhi is Rs 1,769 with effect from today. pic.twitter.com/Xn9iifXhIO — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)