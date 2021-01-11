Ranchi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police on Monday claimed to have identified the prime suspect in the beheading of a woman in Ranchi earlier this month.

The beheaded and naked corpse of a woman was found in Ranchi's Ormanjhi area on January 3.

The prime suspect has been identified as Sheikh Bilal, a resident of Chandwe Basti in Pithoria police station area, and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, Ranchi (Rural) Superintendent of Police Naushad Alam said.

His sketch has been made and anyone providing valuable information to nab Bilal will be rewarded and his/her identity will not be revealed, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)