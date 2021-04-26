Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Monday sought to allay concerns among different groups of eligible beneficiaries ahead of the May 1 vaccination drive which will cover all adults.

Mohol said the priority will be given to the beneficiaries who are due to receive the second dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

He said the civic administration is planning for the universal vaccination from May 1.

"I know there is doubt among the beneficiaries, especially senior citizens, who are due for the second dose, whether they would get their dose or not. I would like to assure them that they need not panic as come what may, we will give the priority to the beneficiaries who are supposed to receive the second dose.

"Instructions are being given to vaccination centres," the mayor said.

Mohol said since private hospitals have been allowed to purchase doses of vaccines on their own, the Pune Municipal Corporation may not have to provide them the doses anymore from May 1 onwards.

