Kozhikode (Ker) May 31 (PTI) An inmate of a government-run Mental Health Centre near here, where he was shifted for treatment for mental sickness recently, escaped from the ward last night and died in a road accident on Tuesday morning while fleeing on a two-wheeler, police sources said.

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5636 Apprentice Posts At nfr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

He met with the accident at Kottakkal in Malappuram district on Tuesday morning, they said.

Also Read | Apple May Not Announce Its Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC This Year: Report.

The accident occurred while he was fleeing to Malappuram, presumably to his native place, on the motorbike that was lifted from the premises of the Kuthiravattam Mental Health Centre, sources added.

Police sources identified the deceased as Muhammed Infan, a native of Kalpakancherry in nearby Malappuram district.

Sources at the Kuthiravattam Mental Health Centre said the deceased, an accused in several cases, was under judicial remand.

He was shifted to the mental asylum a few days ago after he started showing symptoms of some psychic problems. He was kept under police guard.

Police sources said he escaped by drilling a hole in the bathroom using some steel device.

There were many instances of inmates escaping from the Kuthiravattom mental asylum during recent times.

In separate incidents in March this year, a man and a woman inmate escaped. Later the woman was found and brought back.

A woman inmate, native of Maharashtra, was found dead in February following her alleged clash with another inmate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)