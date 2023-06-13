Srinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh N Kotiswar Singh Tuesday said the private sector here helped in augmenting the government's efforts to improve the education scenario in the union territory.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating an education fair at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre here, the Chief Justice said, "Education is a vast area, where the private sector plays a very important role. I see a lot of private universities coming up and am happy that they are supplementing the role of the government.”

Also Read | Mumbai: Four Minors Drown off Juhu Koliwada, All Bodies Fished Out, Says BMC Disaster Control.

Stressing that the foundations of the education sector were strong in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Justice Singh said proper avenues of education counselling can ensure a bright future for the students here. Asked about the lack of proper infrastructure for the specially-abled at schools, the chief justice said he would look into the matter.

“... I am sure the government is doing a lot. However, I would like to personally see that all that infrastructure is put in place, especially for the specially-abled children,” he added.

Also Read | India Denies Threat to Shut Down Twitter.

A large number of school-leaving students and college students attended the education counselling fair.

Tamanna Ameen, a student from Kashmir Harvard School attending the fair said, "We got the opportunity to receive guidance from various higher education institutions in every field. In addition to engineering and medicine, there is vast scope for higher learning in varied fields. More of such events should be held here.”

Zainab Tariq, another student, too, said she benefitted a lot by participating in the fair.

“After completing school, students usually get confused about the career choices available. This fair was of great help as we were told about different courses and universities,” she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)