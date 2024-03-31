New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over former minister and MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy's re-entry into the BJP.

Taking to social media platform X, she wrote, "Janardhan Reddy, accused in the Rs 35,000 crore scam, joined the BJP. 20 different cases are against him, including 9 CBI cases. There are allegations of destroying forests and mines. There are allegations of an attempt to buy the judge for Rs 40 crore instead of bail."

Lashing out at the Prime Minister and the BJP, she said, "The BJP is welcoming him with open arms. Modiji is selectively washing corrupt people from across the country in the washing machine named BJP."

Further slamming the BJP over Praful Patel, she stated that yesterday there were reports in the media that the CBI had filed a closure report in the case of a Maharashtra leader who had joined the BJP eight months ago.

"The Prime Minister, who once accused him of a scam worth thousands of crores, is now taking the same person with him and washing away all his 'taints'," she added.

Alleging the misuse of central agencies, she said that on one hand, giving protection to the notoriously corrupt people, intimidating the opposition leaders by agencies, taking them under their wing and getting the cases closed and on the other hand, weakening the opposition by implicating them in fake cases, sealing their bank accounts--this is what the government is doing, she added.

Earlier, former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the re-entry of Janardhan Reddy has added new strength to the BJP. (ANI)

