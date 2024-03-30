Indore, March 30: A massive fire broke out at an ink factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday evening. According to fire department officials, the fire broke out at around 6.28 pm and has been brought under control. The officials said that there have been no casualties in the incident as the factory was closed at the time. Visuals from the spot showed huge flames and thick smoke rising from the building.

"We got information at 18:28 hours of a fire at a factory in Polo Ground. Three fire brigades reached the spot immediately and controlled the fire. This was an ink manufacturing company, and a chemical drum kept inside also caught fire and exploded," Santosh Kumar Dubey, Sub-Inspector, Fire Department told ANI. Indore Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Ink Factory in Madhya Pradesh, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Indore Fire

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in an ink factory. Fire tenders present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/DKoUt10uhS — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

"The fire has been controlled. No casualties have been reported since the factory was shut," he added. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

