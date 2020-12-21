New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora who passed away at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday at the age of 93.

"Motilal Vora was present in all the meetings (of the party) even at the age of 92 and presented his views openly on all decisions. Today when we are bidding him goodbye, it feels as if a senior member of the family has passed away. We will all remember him fondly," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

"Vora was hospitalised with urine infection two days back but it was not the cause of his death," Congress sources said.

Fortis Escort Hospital where he was admitted is yet to inform about the actual cause of the Congress leader's death.

Vora was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh from April 10, 2002 to April 9, 2020.

The late Congress leader became the 13th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on January 25, 1989 and was in office till December 8, 1989.

Vora also held the office of Governor of Uttar Pradesh between 1993 and 1996.

Vora was born on December 20, 1927 at Nimbi Jodha near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (ANI)

