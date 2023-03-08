Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Mar 8 (PTI) An FIR has been registered here against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal assistant on a complaint from party member and actor Archana Gautam's father who alleged that his daughter was threatened with death, police said on Wednesday.

On a complaint from Gautam's father, Sandeep Singh has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

He has also been charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the SSP said and added that the case has been registered at the Partapur police station.

In his complaint, Gautam Buddha said Singh had called his daughter to Raipur in Chhattisgarh during the party's plenary session last month saying Priyanka Gandhi wanted to meet her. There he misbehaved with her and also "threatened with death", he said in his complaint.

Gautam Buddha also alleged that Singh made casteist remarks against Archana Gautam, police said and added that he claimed a video of the incident can be obtained from a camera person in Raipur.

Actor-turned-politician and Big Boss-fame Archana Gautam had unsuccessfully contested from the Hastinapur reserved seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on a Congress ticket and was considered a Dalit face of the party in the region.

