Tata Motors Group Headquarters Promotions Real of Fake? Here’s a Fact Check of the False Promotional Ad Offering Tata Nexon As Prize, Going Viral on WhatsApp

Mumbai, March 8: The festival of Holi is being celebrated today across the country. Amid the celebrations of festival of colours, a WhatsApp message is going viral on social media promising to offer Tata Nexon to lucky users. When clicked, a message on the link reads, "Tata Motors Group Headquarters Promotions, Through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to get Tata Nexon."

After the link went viral, netizens took to social media and asked Tata Motors if the offer was genuine. The viral "Tata Motors Group Headquarters Promotions" requests users to answer questionnaire and get a chance to win "Tata Nexon". Besides, the link also has a timer which creates an urgency among users to open the gift box which has the reward. Viral Photo of Dog Sitting Besides Person Trapped Under Debris Wrongly Attributed To Turkey Earthquake, Here's a Fact Check.

Please Clarify About Message Being Circulated on Social Media

Happy Holi Entire Tata Family Sirs, Request to please clarify about message being circulated on social media stating "Tata Motors Group Headquarters Promotions" pic.twitter.com/YHdxouT3Z9 — Yatin NN (@yatinnalge) March 7, 2023

However, the link leads users to a "dead end" as it asks them to share the message with five WhatsApp groups or 20 friends in order to claim their reward. The link claims that a user has won a reward after completing the survey and tasks, however, that's not true. A user named Yatin reached out to Tata Motors on Twitter and sought clarification about the viral promotional offer.

Tata Motors Issues Clarification

Hi Prageeth, thank you for reaching out to us. Tata Motors has not announced any such contest and we deny any association with such schemes. We strongly suggest that such fraudulent messages should not spread further on social media. Please refrain from clicking or engaging (1/2) — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) March 5, 2023

Besides Yatin, several users took to the microblogging site to seek answers to their questions. Responding to one user, Tata Motors issued clarification and said that they have not announced any such contest. They even denied any association with such schemes. "We strongly suggest that such fraudulent messages should not spread further on social media. Please refrain from clicking or engaging," Tata Motors said. Did PM Narendra Modi Shave His Head, Beard and Mustache After Performing Last Rites of His Mother Heeraben Modi? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral 'Mundan' Photo.

Read That Message Twice Before Clicking on the Link

Read that message twice before clicking on the link or forwarding it to others. #FakeNotSafe pic.twitter.com/g8GDWTrJQ2 — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) September 11, 2021

After clarification by Tata Motors it is clear that the viral promotional offer is fake. In another tweet, Tata Companies urged users to read viral message twice before clicking on any link or forwarding it to others with the hashtag "FakeNotSafe".

