By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing demand for Remdesivir, Union Minister for state chemical and Fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the production of Remdesivir injection has increased to 1.05 crore monthly.

The demand for Remdesivir is increasing day by day in different parts of the country due to COVID-19 cases increasing cases.

Speaking to ANI Union Minister said: "The production of Remdesivir is being increased rapidly in the country. A few months earlier India was producing 38 lakh Remdesivir monthly and now production of Remdesivir injection has reached 1.05 crore monthly."

He further said that the government will very soon meet the growing demand for Remdesivir injection.

"Very soon we will be able to meet the growing demand of Remdesivir injection. The government's relentless efforts to fight coronavirus continue under the leadership of Prime Minister," he said.

The Minister further said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has taken several steps to ramp up production of Remdesivir injection and today 57 plants are producing Remdesivir injection.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government has taken several steps to ramp up production of Remdesivir injection and today 57 plants day-night producing Remdesivir injection to fulfill the demand. Before the second wave of COVID-19, there were only 20 plants for the production of such injection," added Mansukh Mandaviya.

Due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country, there has been a huge demand for Remdesivir. Over the past few weeks, several cases of hoarding and black-marketing of Remdesivir injections have also been reported.

Meanwhile, India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,02,82,833. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)