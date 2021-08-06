New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A Parliamentary standing committee has said it is "constrained" to note that the progress of the Accessible India Campaign launched for people with disabilities has been "rather slow" and only 494 of the 1,662 identified buildings under the programme have been made accessible since 2015.

The campaign, was launched in 2015, to make transport, public spaces, tourist places, international airports, railway stations and information and communication technology in India differently-able friendly.

Also Read | Hiring Activity in India Touches All-Time High in July 2021, Indicates Strong Revival of Economic Growth: Report.

The panel also suggested invoking penal provisions as a last resort if timelines are not met under the campaign.

The recommendation was made in the 23rd report of the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment (Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities) on the 'Assessment of Scheme for Implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016'.

Also Read | India, China Pull Out Troops From Friction Point Gogra Along with LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

In its report, the panel said despite postponing the initial target of July 2016, several states and UTs still do not have any targets or timelines for making 193 buildings accessible by the extended date of June 2022.

These include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Tripura, it noted.

"The committee is constrained to note that the overall progress of the Accessible India Campaign (AIC) or Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan has been rather slow. Only 494 buildings (29.7 per cent) out of a total of 1,662 identified buildings have been made accessible by nine States/UTs and 558 websites (64.61 per cent) out of 917 websites have been made accessible under this abhiyan since its inception in December 2015," the report said.

The panel said it is also not satisfied with the pace of work of the railway ministry which is lagging behind in making model railway stations or providing facilities for people with disabilities (PwDs).

"Similarly, the progress in other transportation sector i.e. airports and road transport is discouraging as mostly partial accessibility has been ensured. The committee also finds that penal provisions under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act exist. However those have not been invoked in the cases where performance of States/UTs and ministries is not satisfactory and instead, target dates are being extended continuously," it said

The panel recommended that the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) should adhere to deadlines and vigorously pursue with states, UTs and ministries to meet targets.

"The committee also recommends invoking of penal provisions, in case timelines are not met, as a last resort, in the interest of Divyangjan (PwDs)," it said.

It noted that the railway ministry was not able to provide an update on model accessible railway stations as directed in the AIC review meeting in December 2019 to make the New Delhi Railway Station a model station by January, 2020.

"First of all, the committee desires to know the current position on this aspect. Further, the committee has also been informed that the update on accessibility guidelines, model accessible railways stations, action taken report on findings of verification audit of selected railway stations are also awaited from them, which is quite disappointing and unworthy of a seasoned and gigantic ministry like the railways," the panel said.

The committee has recommended that the DEPD should seek reasons for non-compliance by the railway ministry and take up the matter at the ministerial level so that work is completed.

The ministry should also be made aware of the penal provisions, the committee said.

It said several ministries are yet to start work on accessibility guidelines and standards.

"The committee is surprised from further revelation that all the ministries and departments of the government of India have failed to accomplish the task by the target date of June 2021 as they still are at various stages of finalisation," the panel said in its report.

"The committee is unable to understand the reasons for the tardy response from the ministries and departments...in finalising accessibility standards by the stipulated date as this would mean that the department (DEPD) would not be able to achieve the targets of the Accessible India Campaign in the absence of sector-wise accessibility standards and a collective sense of responsibility from all ministries and departments," it said.

The panel recommended that steps be taken for early finalisation of accessibility standards and these be notified urgently.

It said it was "surprised" to note that the awareness generation and publicity scheme launched in 2014-15 has not taken off despite its revision in 2015-16 as only 160 events have taken place since its inception.

In 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, only 15, 17 and 15 events were held respectively and several states have not organised even a single event till date, the panel noted.

The Central Advisory Board on disability, in November 2020 had urged the states and UTs to set up helpline numbers for disabled persons but the committee said it was "surprised" to note that only 10 states have established helplines till date and this not include Delhi.

This should be pursued and remaining states and UTs must have helplines within three months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)