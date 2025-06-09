Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) A total of 1,467 hospitals across 34 states and UTs have been approved for the volunteering initiative 'Seva Se Seekhen' under which students assist with tasks like helping patients access healthcare services, managing outpatient department counters, operating information desk and carrying out documentation.

It is a replication of Project Sarathi -- the innovative hospital navigation and patient support initiative -- launched by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on May 5, 2024, said Vivek Lal, the Director of the Institute.

With the backing of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, a total of 1,467 hospitals have been approved under the Seva Se Seekhen Experiential Learning Programme (ELP) in Hospitals, as listed on the MyBharat portal, according to Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration) at PGIMER,

The implementation of ELP has been completed in 551 of these hospitals from September 17, 2024, till May 31, 2025, and in 95 hospitals, ELP is currently underway, out of which 81 are Permanent Health ELPs.

The initiative actively involves 6,444 student volunteers nationwide, and work is progressing in the remaining 821 hospitals, a PGIMER statement said.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER, expressed happiness about the nationwide replication of the Project Sarathi model which was, "launched with the twin objectives of simplifying hospital navigation for patients and channelising the energy of India's youth towards meaningful social contributions".

Project Sarathi has evolved into a distinctive model of community engagement. It aims to create a hospital environment where patients and their attendants feel guided, supported, and well-informed from the moment they arrive, he said.

At the same time, it offers students a structured platform to embrace social responsibilities during their formative years, thereby fostering greater civic consciousness and empathy, Lal said.

Project Sarathi was launched as a modest yet confident step toward enhancing patient facilitation through volunteer engagement, and it has now blossomed into a nationwide movement, he said/

With over 50,000 volunteer service hours logged at PGIMER alone, Project Sarathi is effectively addressing hospital-level challenges while simultaneously "nurturing a generation of responsible, service-minded youth".

Highlighting the importance of youth participation, Pankaj Rai, said, "Initially launched at PGIMER, Chandigarh as a pilot to meet the rising demand for hospital navigators and patient support, Project Sarathi was formally inaugurated on May 5, 2024."

This collaboration between PGIMER and educational institutions aimed to train and deploy student volunteers to help patients navigate complex hospital environments.

Its early success -- reducing patient confusion, improving time efficiency, and enhancing overall hospital experience -- quickly garnered the attention of other hospitals, medical colleges, and policymakers alike, he said.

A total of 816 students from 18 institutions, including 10 colleges and 8 schools, have contributed over 50,340 hours of hospital navigation and support services.

These efforts have led to measurable improvements such as a reduction in the average patient wait time from 4.2 hours to 2.8 hours; increased patient and attendant satisfaction; improved staff efficiency, as students assume non-clinical support roles and productive engagement of youth, fostering a culture of service and responsibility."

