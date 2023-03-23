Kanpur (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) Authorities in Kanpur on Thursday seized two properties, including a commercial three-storey building in the posh Beckonganj area, belonging to the owner of the Baba Biryani food outlets under the Enemy Property Act, 1968, officials said.

The district administration first completed the seizure process of the commercial complex and put notices on Mukhtar Baba's residential building 'Darul-Maula', which is spread over an area of nearly 400 square metre and worth over Rs 5 crore, they said.

Occupants of the residential building were asked to deposit their rent to the government, an official added.

District Magistrate Vishal G Ayyar told PTI that a heavy deployment of police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was made at both places during the confiscation proceedings.

"We have seized two properties, including a commercial premises worth several crore rupees belonging to Mukhtar, alias Baba, the owner of Baba Biryani food outlets, under the Enemy Property Act, 1968," he said over the phone.

"Both the buildings were found to be enemy properties which cannot be bought or encroached upon. Such properties remain under the custody of the administration," Ayyar added.

The commercial building houses Baba Biryani, Baba Sweet and Baba Lassi outlets, he said.

The DM said letters were issued by the custodian and assistant custodian of Enemy Properties from Lucknow to seize the commercial building and also take possession of the residential building.

The tehsildar sadar has been made the receiver of residential building, while the commercial premises would be in DM's direct control, he said.

Mukhtar Baba was arrested last year for funding the June 3 violence in Kanpur. He was released on bail after 175 days in mid-December.

