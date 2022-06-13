Ranchi, Jun 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday cautioned people not to act on impulses and said that the state capital Ranchi, which witnessed violence during protests against controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad, is not a battlefield.

Two persons were killed and over two dozen people including several police officials were injured during the protests here on Friday.

“The country is going through a peculiar phase. We need to move forward with great care and understanding. People often make mistakes in impulses. This city is not a battlefield. We need to take every step understanding the current situation,” Soren told reporters.

The CM claimed that there seems to be a hidden agenda behind every incident.

“The constitution and democracy of the country need to be saved in today's critical situation,” Soren said.

Meanwhile, five people were arrested and several others detained in connection with Friday's violence, the police said in a statement.

A total of seven named accused are injured and are undergoing treatment in a hospital, it said.

