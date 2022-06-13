New Delhi, June 13: Delhi on Monday reported decline in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 614 against 735 recorded on the previous day, while there was no new death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has jumped up to 7.06 per cent in the city, while the number of active cases has also risen to 2,561. With 495 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,84,630. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,825.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,13,412 while the death toll continues at 26,221. The number of Covid containment zones stand at 191 in the city. Mumbai Detects 3 Cases of BA.4, 1 of BA.5 Omicron Sub-Variants of COVID-19.

A total of 8700 new tests -- 7,670 RT-PCR and 1,030 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,87,59,850 while 8,905 vaccines were administered - 764 first doses, 1,872 second doses, and 6,269 precaution doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,45,04,928, according to the health bulletin.

