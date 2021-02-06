Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 6 (ANI): Protesters blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway in Amritsar on a chakka jam call by farmers from 12 noon to 3 pm today in protest against the newly enacted farm laws.

Earlier today, amid the nationwide call for chakka jam by the farmer unions, Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said that police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations on the borders of the national capital.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)