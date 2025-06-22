Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) A state government appointed committee met the protesting students of Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, on Sunday, but the students remained firm in seeking the removal of the varsity's vice-chancellor.

On Friday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini formed a four-member committee to speak to the students of HAU, who have been protesting for the past two weeks against the alleged assault on them by varsity security guards during a dharna against changes in scholarship rules for post-graduate students.

The committee includes Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, and Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar.

The committee has been engaging with the protesting students for the last two days, holding four rounds of talks over their various demands.

Dhanda, who spoke to reporters in Hisar on Sunday, said the students' demand seeking the removal of Vice-Chancellor B R Kamboj was not among their main demands, but had only been made in recent days.

He also targeted the opposition parties for trying to flare up the students' protest.

The opposition parties, including the Congress, JJP and INLD, have extended their support to the protesting students.

Last Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended support to the students and spoke to them via a video call.

“When this dharna started, there was no demand to remove the VC. We all know from where this demand came,” Dhanda said, hinting at the opposition's role behind the demand.

“Most of their demands have been agreed to, but the students have stuck to the demand of ‘immediate removal of the VC',” the minister said.

“During the talks, the students said they are afraid of the VC, and that they feel threatened. We cannot understand what they have to fear,” Dhanda said.

The protesting students have accused the VC of “brutal repression” and “suppression of rights”, claiming that he ordered lathicharge on HAU students.

The students also warned that if Kamboj continued to occupy the post, it could obstruct a fair inquiry.

Replying to a question, Dhanda said, “Our doors are open for the students round-the-clock. They are like our children. We are not talking to them as government representatives, but as their guardians."

"We listened to each student with patience," he added.

