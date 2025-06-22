Mumbai, June 22: Police have registered a case against the driver of an Uber cab and two others for alleged sexual harassment of a 28- 28-year-old woman airline pilot during a ride in Mumbai, officials said. The incident occurred around 11.15 pm on Thursday when the woman was heading back to her house in Ghatkopar from south Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday. The complainant's husband is a Navy officer. Since he has yet to get government accommodation, he has been staying at a Navy residential complex while the woman lives in Ghatkopar, she told the police.

After having dinner at a restaurant in south Mumbai on Thursday night, her husband booked an Uber ride for her. As per the woman, the cab driver changed the route after 25 minutes into the journey and allowed two men to sit in the cab. One of them, who sat in the backseat next to her, touched her inappropriately, the woman stated in her complaint. When she yelled at him, he threatened her, but the cab driver did not intervene, the complainant told the police. Mumbai Shocker: Kandivali-Based Doctor Rapes and Tortures Junior Artist From Bollywood on Suspicion of Her Having an Affair, Booked.

After some distance, the accused persons noticed police checking ahead on the highway, and both the male passengers got out and fled, the woman said. The woman reached home, but when she asked, the driver did not give her any explanation as to why he allowed the two men to sit in the cab, she said. After she narrated the incident to her husband the next morning, the couple filed a complaint with the Ghatkopar police. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner by Slitting Her Throat With Knife in Mira Road After She Refuses To Marry Him, Arrested.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the three men under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 75(1) (sexual harassment), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) and further probe was on, the official said. Uber has immediately revoked the driver's access to the app. "What has been reported is deplorable and has no place on the Uber platform. The driver's access to the Uber app was immediately revoked, and we are supporting the law enforcement authorities with all relevant information,” an Uber spokesperson said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.