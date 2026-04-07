Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], April 7 (ANI): Protests broke out across the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area in Moirang following the death of two children after a bomb was hurled by suspected militants at a residential house in the area in Bishnupur district.

Protesters took to the streets, blocking the crucial Imphal-Tidim Road at multiple points and setting fire to at least three trucks.

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In response to the unrest and the potential for further violence, police have deployed heavy security reinforcements and tightened security in the volatile region.

A member of Child Welfare Committee in Bishnupur A Premananda detailed the timing of the blast, stating that it was around 1.05 pm. Two children lost their lives in this incident. They were 5 years and 5 months old. Their mother has also sustained injuries. This is a very unfortunate incident. She is currently admitted to a hospital for treatment," he said.

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The incident has sparked widespread anger, leading to the suspension of internet service in five districts of Manipur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, for three days starting at 2:00 PM on

The decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation after the incident, amid concerns that anti-social elements could misuse social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to spread misinformation, hate speech, and provocative content.

Chief Minister of Manipur, Yumnam Khemchand Singh stated that the Government has decided to hand over the case of the bomb attack at Tronglaobi, which claimed the lives of two children in the early hours today, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing a press conference at his official bungalow here, the Chief Minister condemned the incident in the strongest terms. He said the act appears to be the handiwork of individuals or groups with vested interests in disturbing the prevailing peace in the State. He informed that the decision to hand over the case to NIA was taken after detailed discussions with the Home Minister and other MLAs.

In a Facebook post, local MLA Thongam Shanti Singh strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a "heinous act of violence" and terming it an act of terrorism. The attack reportedly took place around 1:05 AM while a mother and her two minor children were asleep in their home.

He paid tribute to the victims--a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old girl--and expressed deep condolences to the grieving family. Singh said such inhuman acts have no place in society and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also expressed grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, he said he was deeply pained by the loss of innocent lives and described the attack as a horrific act against civilians, especially children.

He emphasised the need for stronger ground-level vigilance and timely intervention to prevent such incidents, adding that authorities must ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice and that civilian safety is reinforced. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)