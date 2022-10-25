New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) "We are proud of him and wish him success," Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy said in his first comments on the elevation of his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as Britain's prime minister.

Sunak, 42, on Sunday won the race to lead the Conservative Party and is now set to become Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin.

Also Read | Cyclone Sitrang: Meghalaya on High Alert, Schools Ordered Shut in 4 Districts.

"Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success," Murthy said in first first reaction emailed to PTI. "We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom."

The son of a pharmacist mother and doctor father, Sunak was educated at one of England's most renowned schools, Winchester, and then Oxford. He spent three years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and later gained an MBA from Stanford in California, where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

Also Read | Lakshmi Puja 2022: Devotees Participate in ‘Maha Aarti’ of Goddess Laxmi at Karunadham Ashram in Bhopal on Occasion of Diwali (Watch Video).

He married Akshata in 2009 and the couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)