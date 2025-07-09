Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 9 (ANI): Public transportation was disrupted in various parts of the country on Wednesday following the 'Bharat Bandh' protests, called by ten central trade unions, intensified.

In Odisha, members of the Khordha District unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) blocked the national highway at Bhubaneswar to support the 'Bharat Bandh'.

In Kerala, shops and shopping malls in Kottayam remain closed in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by 10 central trade unions.

Members of Biju Janata Dal's (RJD) students' wing blocked the train tracks at Jehanabad railway station in Bihar, supporting 'Bharat Bandh' called by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates.

In West Bengal, train services have been affected as protesters blocked tracks at various railway stations, including Jadavpur.

Bus drivers of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) were seen wearing helmets on duty, a move initiated to ensure their safety.

The state-run public transport authority has distributed helmets to drivers operating on various routes, except in the Darjeeling Hills region.

In West Bengal, left parties' trade unions have been staging a 'Bharat Bandh' alleging that the central government is pushing economic reforms that weaken workers' rights.

Defying police presence, members of the Left parties' union entered Jadavpur railway station to block the railway tracks to mark their protest against the central government's "pro-corporate" policies.

A heavy police force has been deployed near Jadavpur 8B bus stand, as private and state-run buses continue to operate in Jadavpur despite the 'Bharat Bandh'.

A bus driver said, "These people are saying the right thing (referring to the 'Bharat Bandh'), but we have to do our work. We are workers, so we support (the 'Bandh')... We are wearing it (helmet) for protection in case something happens."

However, bus services continued to operate in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, despite the Bharat Bandh protests.

Under the 'Bandh', sectors such as state-run public transport, government offices, public sector units, banking and insurance services, postal operations, coal mining and industrial production are likely to be affected.

The trade unions have alleged that the central government is implementing reforms that weaken workers' rights.

CITU General Secretary Tapan Kumar Sen said, "On the 17-point charter of the demand, the focus was on the demand to completely scrap the labour ports enacted by the government in 2020 to destroy the country's trade union movement. This will be a highly dangerous exercise, and ultimately, the government aims to dismantle the democratic structure. Against that, the trade unions have given a call for a nationwide general strike."

The participating organisations include Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

In a joint statement, the union forum criticised the government for not convening the annual labour conference for the past decade. They also resisted the implementation of the four labour codes passed in the parliament, alleging that the government aimed to weaken collective bargaining, crippling union activities and benefiting employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'.

The trade union also criticised the government's economic policies, stating that they have led to unemployment, inflation of essential commodities, a decline in wages, a reduction in social sector expenditure on education, health and basic civic amenities.

Through 'Bharat Bandh', the unions are demanding the recruitment on sanctioned posts, an increase in working days and wages of MNREGA. (ANI)

