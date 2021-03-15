Puducherry, Mar 15 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry logged 14 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 40,044, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The fresh infections were detected at the end of the examination of 603 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM, Director of the Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

One more fatality occurred during the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 672, he said, adding the deceased, a 76- year old man succumbed to the infection at JIPMER here.

As many as 17 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 97.86 per cent respectively.

The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 186 while 39,186 patients had recovered and were discharged so far, Mohan Kumar said, adding the overall COVID-19 tally was 40,044.

The Health department Director said that 6.46 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that a little over six lakh specimens were negative.

The Health Department has so far vaccinated 12,831 healthcare workers and 4,659 frontline workers in the union territory.

The second phase of vaccination against Covid which began on March 1 to cover those above 60 years and also those above 45 years with comorbidities has benefitted so far 8,675 people.PTI Cor SS

