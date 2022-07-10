Puducherry, Jul 10 (PTI) Puducherry reported 129 new coronavirus cases, raising the overall tally to 1,67,660 on Sunday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a bulletin said the 129 cases (marking a marginal rise over the number of cases registered Saturday) surfaced during examination of 1,603 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

He said the active cases were 831 which comprised 10 patients in hospitals and the remaining 821 in home quarantine.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 109 cases out of the 129 fresh cases today followed by 18 cases in Karaikal, two in Yanam and nil case in Mahe region.

Sriramulu said 83 patients recovered during the last 24 hours raising the overall recoveries to 1,64,867.

There was no fresh fatality today and the death toll remained at 1,962.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate which was 5.81 per cent Saturday shot up to 8.05 per cent Sunday. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.17 per cent and 98.33 per cent respectively.

The Health department has so far examined 23,08,144 samples and out of them, 19,50,944 were found to be negative.

Sriramulu said the Health department has till now administered 17,51.063 doses which comprised 9,73,287 first doses, 7,43,939 second doses and 38,827 booster doses.

