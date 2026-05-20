Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 Deadline Tomorrow: Here’s How Students Can Apply Online at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in
Mumbai University will close the UG admission registration process for the 2026–27 academic session on May 21 at 1 PM. Students seeking admission to BA, BSc, BCom and specialised undergraduate programmes must apply online through muugadmission.samarth.edu.in. The first merit list is scheduled to be released on May 26, followed by document verification and fee payment rounds.
University of Mumbai will close the undergraduate admission registration process for the 2026-27 academic session on May 21, 2026. Candidates applying for first-year undergraduate programmes, including BA, BSc, BCom and specialised degree courses, must complete their applications through the official admission portal by 1 PM.
The online pre-admission process began on May 6 and is mandatory for students seeking admission to affiliated and autonomous colleges under Mumbai University. Candidates can submit their applications through the official portal, muugadmission.samarth.edu.in. MHT CET 2026 PCM Answer Key Date and Time: PCM Response Sheet, Objection Link To Be Activated Soon; Raise Objections Till May 22.
Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 Deadline Tomorrow
Admissions Update!
University of Mumbai has released the Admission Schedule for various Undergraduate programs!
Link: https://t.co/aDUg6Xb3lp pic.twitter.com/eF6ohI2xsb
— University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 5, 2026
Registration Deadline and Merit List Schedule
Mumbai University has already released the admission timeline for the 2026–27 academic year. After the registration process closes, the university will publish multiple merit lists followed by document verification and fee payment rounds. CBSE Class 12 Result Re-Evaluation 2026: Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online at cbse.gov.in and cbseit.in As Re-Evaluation Window Opens Today.
Important Dates
- May 6, 2026 (11:00 AM): Registration process begins
- May 21, 2026 (1:00 PM): Last date to apply
- May 26, 2026 (11:00 AM): First merit list
- May 27 to May 29, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 1)
- May 30, 2026 (7:00 PM): Second merit list
- June 1 to June 3, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 2)
- June 4, 2026 (7:00 PM): Third merit list
- June 5 to June 9, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 3)
- June 13, 2026: Orientation Day and commencement of classes
How to Apply for Mumbai University UG Admission 2026
- Visit the official admission portal.
- Register using your name, email ID, and mobile number.
- Log in and fill in personal and academic details.
- Upload scanned copies of required documents.
- Pay the application fee through online mode.
- Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.
Documents Required for Registration
Applicants must keep the following documents ready while filling out the application form:
- Scanned passport-size photograph
- Scanned signature
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Experience certificates, if any
Courses Offered Under Centralised Admission
The admission portal includes traditional undergraduate programmes along with several specialised and integrated courses.
Traditional Courses
- BA (Bachelor of Arts)
- BSc (Bachelor of Science)
- BCom (Bachelor of Commerce)
Specialised Courses
- BSc Data Science
- BSc Forensic Science
- BSc Aeronautics
- BSc Nautical Science
- BA in Film, Television and New Media Production
- Bachelor of Culinary Arts
- BPA (Music and Dance)
Integrated Programmes
- BMS–MBA
- BSc Bioanalytical Science
Students facing difficulties during the registration process can contact the university helpline at +91 9137807410 or email ug.admission@mu.ac.in for assistance.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).