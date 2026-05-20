Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 Deadline Tomorrow: Here’s How Students Can Apply Online at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in

University of Mumbai will close the undergraduate admission registration process for the 2026-27 academic session on May 21, 2026. Candidates applying for first-year undergraduate programmes, including BA, BSc, BCom and specialised degree courses, must complete their applications through the official admission portal by 1 PM.

The online pre-admission process began on May 6 and is mandatory for students seeking admission to affiliated and autonomous colleges under Mumbai University. Candidates can submit their applications through the official portal, muugadmission.samarth.edu.in. MHT CET 2026 PCM Answer Key Date and Time: PCM Response Sheet, Objection Link To Be Activated Soon; Raise Objections Till May 22.

Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 Deadline Tomorrow

Admissions Update! University of Mumbai has released the Admission Schedule for various Undergraduate programs! Link: https://t.co/aDUg6Xb3lp pic.twitter.com/eF6ohI2xsb — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 5, 2026

Registration Deadline and Merit List Schedule

Mumbai University has already released the admission timeline for the 2026–27 academic year. After the registration process closes, the university will publish multiple merit lists followed by document verification and fee payment rounds. CBSE Class 12 Result Re-Evaluation 2026: Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online at cbse.gov.in and cbseit.in As Re-Evaluation Window Opens Today.

Important Dates

May 6, 2026 (11:00 AM): Registration process begins

May 21, 2026 (1:00 PM): Last date to apply

May 26, 2026 (11:00 AM): First merit list

May 27 to May 29, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 1)

May 30, 2026 (7:00 PM): Second merit list

June 1 to June 3, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 2)

June 4, 2026 (7:00 PM): Third merit list

June 5 to June 9, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 3)

June 13, 2026: Orientation Day and commencement of classes

How to Apply for Mumbai University UG Admission 2026

Visit the official admission portal.

Register using your name, email ID, and mobile number.

Log in and fill in personal and academic details.

Upload scanned copies of required documents.

Pay the application fee through online mode.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Documents Required for Registration

Applicants must keep the following documents ready while filling out the application form:

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Category certificate (if applicable)

Experience certificates, if any

Courses Offered Under Centralised Admission

The admission portal includes traditional undergraduate programmes along with several specialised and integrated courses.

Traditional Courses

BA (Bachelor of Arts)

BSc (Bachelor of Science)

BCom (Bachelor of Commerce)

Specialised Courses

BSc Data Science

BSc Forensic Science

BSc Aeronautics

BSc Nautical Science

BA in Film, Television and New Media Production

Bachelor of Culinary Arts

BPA (Music and Dance)

Integrated Programmes

BMS–MBA

BSc Bioanalytical Science

Students facing difficulties during the registration process can contact the university helpline at +91 9137807410 or email ug.admission@mu.ac.in for assistance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).