New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack.

"Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," PM Modi said in a tweet.

On this day in 2019, 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack three years ago.

The jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the security force convoy.

The attack was carried out by the Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur. (ANI)

