Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Amidst tension between India and Pakistan, Pune City Police have arrested a 19-year-old IT engineering student for allegedly sharing an Instagram story containing screenshots of tweets by Pakistani nationals, including posts referencing "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Hindutva extremism."

The accused, identified as Khadija Sheikh, resides in Kondhwa and is a second-year student at a private engineering college. She was taken into custody after authorities registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde confirmed the arrest, stating, "She has been booked under sections 152, 196, 197, 299, 352, and 353 of the BNS. Further investigation is underway."

Although the police have not disclosed the precise intent behind her social media post, officials have indicated that the content could have contributed to unrest or disrupted public order, particularly given the heightened tensions following the cross-border violence. Sheikh's Instagram account has since been deleted as authorities continue their probe. (ANI)

