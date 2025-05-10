Jammu/Srinagar/New Delhi, May 9: Pakistan launched a fresh drone attack targeting 26 locations -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday, with defence sources saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, have been successfully thwarted. They said the situation was under close and constant watch. Prompt action was being taken wherever necessary and citizens, especially those in the border areas, advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, defence sources said.

"Drones have been sighted at 26 locations ranging from (Jammu and Kashmir's) Baramulla in the north to (Gujarat's) Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets," a source said. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Awantipora, Nagrota and Jammu in J-K, Ferozpur, Pathankot and Fazilka in Punjab, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer and Barmer in Rajasthan, and Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala in Gujarat. India-Pakistan Tension: We Should Remain Hopeful Situation Doesn’t Escalate, Says MEA Official.

Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family, the officials said, adding the injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. "The Indian armed forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary," a source said.

While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential, the defence sources said. The latest drone attack came a day after India thwarted attempts by the Pakistan military to hit Indian military installations using drones and missiles. The sky was lit up in Baramulla district as the Indian military shot down Pakistani drones. Blasts were heard and sirens sounded in the Jammu region and south Kashmir as many parts of the Union Territory plunged into darkness, officials said.

In Srinagar, mosque loudspeakers were used to convey to locals to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure. Officials said the drones were also engaged in Udhampur and Nagrota of Jammu and Kupwara in north Kashmir. Amid all this, heavy cross-border shelling was underway along the International Border in the Suchetgarh and Ramgarh sectors of Jammu and Samba districts. Donald Trump Wants India-Pak Tensions to ‘De-Escalate as Quickly as Possible’, Says White House.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, said, "Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am." He also posted a picture of the city in darkness with the caption: "Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city." In another post, he said, "It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu -- please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories and we will get through this together."

On Thursday evening, Indian air defence units intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu airport, defence sources had said. Likening the attack to the tactics used by Hamas, sources said all "cheap" rockets directed at the Jammu region were intercepted and neutralised by air defence units. The missiles were aimed at key locations, including Satwari (Jammu airport), Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia.

A sudden power outage had plunged Jammu city into darkness following two loud explosions, likely resulting from the interception of the intruding drones. Immediately after, sirens were blared throughout the city, alerting residents to seek shelter. The aerial objects had attempted to strike the strategic Jammu airport and its surrounding areas, which house the army, air force, and paramilitary installations.

Tension between the two neighbours soared after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.