Pune, Sep 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 2,54,506 with the addition of 2,338 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Monday.

The overall death toll rose by 76 to 5,774, he said.

"Of the 2,338 fresh cases, 884 cases were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas and 655 cases were added from Pimpri Chinchwad area," he said.

A total of 1,256 patients were discharged after treatment.

The tally of patients from PMC limits now stands at 1,32,665 while the number of patients from Pimpri Chinchwad is 70,827.

The number of cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune cantonment board areas increased to 51,014, he said.

