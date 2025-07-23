Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) A man from Pune in Maharashtra has allegedly been duped of more than Rs 5 lakh after being lured by a cyber fraudster under the pretext of investment in share market for good returns, police said.

The victim had been looking at some advertisements related to share market investment. A person later added him in a WhatsApp group, with its administrator guiding people on share trading, an Ambegaon police official said.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam in Bengaluru: 2 Women Duped of INR 58,000, Forced to Strip for 'Tattoo and Mole Verification' by Fraudsters Posing As Cops.

Later, a person sent the victim a link and asked to furnish details for the investment promising good returns in an IPO subscription. Under the pretext, the person managed to access the victim's Aadhaar card, PAN card and other details, the official said.

The fraudster allegedly siphoned off more than Rs 5 lakh from the victim's account, as per the police.

Also Read | Sawan Shivratri 2025: Thousands of Devotees and Kanwar Pilgrims Flock to Shiva Temples Today in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Prayagraj and Baghpat (Watch Videos).

After the victim came to know of the fraud, he approached the Pune police who registered a case on Monday under relevant legal provisions and launched a probe into the matter, the official said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)