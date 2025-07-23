Bengaluru, July 23: In a disturbing case of cybercrime, two women — childhood friends — were held hostage virtually for nearly nine hours and coerced into stripping during a so-called “digital arrest” by online fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials. The incident occurred in Bengaluru on July 17 and has shocked cybercrime experts for its sheer psychological manipulation and abuse.

The ordeal began when Richa (name changed), an Indian national working in Thailand who was visiting Bengaluru, received a call from a number claiming to be from the Colaba police station in Mumbai. The impersonator accused her of involvement in money laundering linked to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, and falsely implicated her in human trafficking and even murder. The caller presented forged CBI IDs, fabricated arrest warrants, and even her own debit card details to intimidate her. Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Woman Forced To Strip on Video Call for ‘Body Verification’, Duped of Nearly INR 1.80 Lakh.

Richa’s friend Anne, a Bengaluru resident, was drawn into the situation when she tried to help Richa. The fraudsters used a network of fake identities — posing as CBI and Delhi Police officers and even officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India — and kept both women under constant surveillance through a 24-hour WhatsApp video call. The criminals claimed they were enforcing Reserve Bank verification norms, prompting Richa to transfer INR 58,447 to an account for supposed scrutiny. Digital Arrest Scam in Mysuru: Man Defrauded of INR 4.7 Lakh As Scammers Take Loan After Holding Him on Video Call for 24 Hours; Case Registered .

The scam took a horrifying turn when the fraudsters demanded a “medical examination” over video to check for birthmarks, bullet wounds, and tattoos. Under duress, both women were forced to strip. Anne later told police that they were threatened with arrest and that their house was under surveillance. Unknown to them, the criminals recorded the nude footage and later attempted to extort them with the explicit visuals.

A complaint has been filed with the East CEN Crime police. Authorities have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police confirmed the women were deeply traumatised and digitally manipulated using fear, shame, and identity theft. The accused remain at large as investigations continue into this chilling case of virtual coercion.

