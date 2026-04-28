Home

Agency News Agency News India News | Pune Police Bust Prostitution Racket in Budhwar Peth, Seal 4 Premises; 3 Bangladeshi Women Detained Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a major crackdown in the red-light area of Budhwar Peth, Pune City Police have unearthed a prostitution racket and sealed four flats allegedly being used to operate brothels and carry out illegal activities, officials said.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): In a major crackdown in the red-light area of Budhwar Peth, Pune City Police have unearthed a prostitution racket and sealed four flats allegedly being used to operate brothels and carry out illegal activities, officials said.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Krushikesh Rawale, following a detailed investigation into a case registered earlier this year.

Also Read | Ashok Kharat Case: Nashik Court Sends Self-Styled Godman to Police Custody Until April 29 in 7th Rape Case.

Police said the case has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, and the POCSO Act. The probe is being led by Senior Police Inspector Prashant Bharme.

Speaking to reporters, Rawale said that multiple properties being used for unlawful activities were identified during the investigation. Based on a proposal submitted to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, orders were issued to seal the premises.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Train Derailment in Pune: Mumbai-Solapur Train Coach Trolley Derails in Maharashtra, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Accordingly, four properties in Budhwar Peth, including a flat on the third floor of Begum Building, two flats in New Welcome Building, and a room in an old wada in Dane Ali, have been sealed for one year.

In a parallel drive, police also initiated action against illegal foreign nationals operating in the area. Acting on specific inputs, a raid was carried out in Budhwar Peth, during which three Bangladeshi women were detained.

During interrogation, the women reportedly admitted to residing in India without valid documents for the past month and were allegedly engaged in prostitution for livelihood, police said.

Officials added that strict action will continue against those running illegal brothels and facilitating such activities in the city. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)