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Vande Bharat Train Derailment in Pune: Mumbai-Solapur Train Coach Trolley Derails in Maharashtra, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A trolley of a coach on the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed while the train was entering Pune railway station on Monday evening, railway officials said. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and passengers were safely managed following the incident.

By ANI | Published: Apr 27, 2026 10:44 PM IST
Vande Bharat Train Derailment in Pune: Mumbai-Solapur Train Coach Trolley Derails in Maharashtra, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)
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Pune, April 27: One trolley of the fourth coach of 22225 CSMT Solapur Vande Bharat train derailed on the Diamond crossing while entering the Pune Station Platform on Monday evening, officials said. No injury to any passengers.

All passengers are safe. Shifting of passengers to another rake is planned for the convenience of the passengers, CPRO Central Railways said. Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted on Central Line After Empty Rakes Derail Near Dombivli Station, Derailment Triggers Peak-Hour Chaos (Watch Videos).

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Trolley Derails in Pune

CPRO, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Solapur Vande Bharat Express, has derailed on a non-standard diamond crossing near Pune Station. The diamond crossing is being replaced immediately. Also, similar non-standard diamond crossings across Indian Railways are being replaced." Further details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

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Related Topics

CSMT Solapur Vande Bharat Train Maharashtra Mumbai Solapur Vande Bharat Train Pune Pune Station Train Derail Train Derailment Vande Bharat Train Vande Bharat Train Derail