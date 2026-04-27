Ashok Kharat Case: Nashik Court Sends Self-Styled Godman to Police Custody Until April 29 in 7th Rape Case

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A local court in Nashik on Monday, April 27, remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to police custody until April 29 in connection with the seventh case of s*xual exploitation registered against him. Kharat, a former Merchant Navy officer who transitioned into a career as an "astrologer-cum-godman", faces a growing list of allegations involving s*xual assault and massive financial fraud under the guise of divine powers and black magic.

The Seventh Allegation Against Ashok Kharat

The most recent case involves a married woman who approached Kharat seeking spiritual guidance for family issues. According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly drugged the victim with a sedative-laced drink before s*xually assaulting her in his office. The victim's husband was reportedly waiting outside the office while the assault took place. Kharat is further accused of threatening to kill the woman if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Ashok Kharat Case: Nashik Court Sends Self-Styled Godman to Judicial Custody Till May 9 in Sixth S*xual Exploitation Case.

The SIT Investigation Against the Self-Styled Godman

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing at least 12 criminal cases registered against Kharat across the Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts. Of these, eight involve allegations of s*xual assault, while others pertain to cheating and financial fraud. During the virtual hearing on Monday, the SIT sought extended custody to investigate new evidence discovered at Kharat’s residence. "We have recovered a locker containing blank cheques and several sensitive documents that require a detailed probe," the prosecution argued, noting that the financial trail in the case is extensive.

Background and Political Fallout

Kharat was first arrested on March 18 after a 35-year-old woman filed a rape complaint at the Sarkarwada police station. Since then, the case has escalated into a political controversy in Maharashtra. Photographs of Kharat posing with various political figures and high-profile members of society have circulated widely on social media. The SIT is currently investigating whether these connections were leveraged to facilitate his alleged crimes or to silence victims. Ashok Kharat Case Update: Son Detained by SIT, Wife Kalpana Kharat Absconding After Fresh FIR.

Additionally, recent developments in the probe have seen the arrest of Kharat's son, while his wife reportedly remains at large in connection with separate land fraud allegations. Kharat is expected to be produced in court again on April 29 following the conclusion of his current remand.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).