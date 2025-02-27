Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Maharashtra State Commission for Women President Rupali Chakankar on Thursday condemned the rape incident that took place at Pune's Swargate bus depot and assured strict action against the accused. She highlighted the incident as "very unfortunate."

Chakankar said that the victim promptly registered a complaint at Swargate Police Station, following which swift action was taken by the authorities. She further stated that the accused is expected to be arrested within the next two to three days.

Speaking to ANI, Chakankar said, "The incident that took place at Swargate depot is very unfortunate. The victim registered a complaint at Swargate PS and quick action was taken by the police. The accused will be arrested in the next 2-3 days, but I feel after such an incident takes place, we hold candle marches, the news coming on the front page gradually shifts to the last page, and then we forget it."

"I think women should be taught self-defence and they should stay aware at all times...State Commission for Women has ordered that quick and strict action should be taken against him," she added.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the BJP government alleging that law and order is collapsing in the state.

"This incident is shameful for Maharashtra. Law and order have been shattered in Maharashtra. Such incidents are increasing everywhere... There is no law and order left in Maharashtra. People have lost faith in the police department and the home department... The Chief Minister should pay attention to this, this is our demand from him," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Pune Police had launched a manhunt for a man accused of raping a 26-year-old woman near a parked bus in Swargate. The accused, identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Smarthana Patil, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the victim, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home.

The accused allegedly approached her, falsely claiming that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He then led her to a parked bus, where he allegedly committed the crime.

Zone 2, DCP Smarthana Patil said, "A working woman was waiting for the bus to go back to her home...A man came and said that the bus to your place had been parked somewhere else and took the woman near the parked bus...Then, the man raped the woman..."

"A complaint has been registered...We have identified the accused, and we are making all the efforts to nab him. The accused is identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade. The victim is stable right now...," she said. (ANI)

