Mumbai, February 27: The Shillong Teer Results of Teer games, such as Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, etc, played on February 27 will be declared shortly. Those taking part in the Shillong Teer games of today, February 27, can check the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers on online portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. Lottery players can also check Round 1 and Round 2 results of Teer games by viewing the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 27 below.

The Shillong Teer games, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, are held twice a day in two rounds from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. This traditional archery-based lottery game includes eight different variations: Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 27, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result of all eight Teer games will be announced after Round 1 and Round 2 are completed. While lottery enthusiasts can check Shillong Teer Results on the websites mentioned above, they can also find Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers here, as LatestLY will keep updating the Shillong Teer Result Chart as and when the results are published. Played throughout the day, Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer results are announced in the morning followed by results of other Teer games. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 23

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 23

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is an archery-based competition held at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya throughout the day. The rules of the game are simple: players place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. In Round 1 and Round 2, local archers shoot arrows at designated targets. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. The game attracts people from Shillong and surrounding areas, offering local archers a chance to refine their skills while giving participants the opportunity to win various prizes.

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across India, including Meghalaya, where Shillong Teer is played. However, players should be aware of the financial risks involved in betting before participating.

