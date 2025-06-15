Pune, Jun 15 (PTI) The Pune Traffic Police have launched a mobile application, enabling people to report road rule violations while ensuring their identity remains confidential, an official said.

Developed in collaboration with a private firm, the 'PTP Traffic Cop App' was inaugurated by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Embarks on Cyprus, Canada and Croatia Tour, Says 'Opportunity to Galvanise Global Understanding on Tackling Terrorism'.

The app aims to improve communication between people and the police for better traffic management in the city, Additional Commissioner of Police (east region) Manoj Patil said.

"Commuters face daily issues like accidents, congestion and pollution. A key reason is the lack of action against violators. This app will help bridge the gap between the traffic branch and the public," he said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: 5 Killed As Kedarnath-Bound Helicopter Crashes in Gauikund, Officials Say 'Poor Visibility and Bad Weather Resulted in Tragic Incident'.

By using the app, people can report offences such as illegal parking, riding on footpaths, mobile phone use while driving, triple-seat riding, tinted glass, fancy number plates on vehicles, and wrong-side driving.

"The users can also report accidents, vehicle breakdowns, potholes, traffic jams, oil spills and waterlogging," the official said.

The police have encouraged people to upload clear photos showing violations and vehicle registration numbers.

After verification, action will be taken within 48 hours, Patil said, assuring the identity of complainants will be kept confidential.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)