Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 1 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Punjab police arrested two persons with a cache of arms after a brief encounter in Amritsar, informed officials on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ravi and Robin.

As per reports, the accused first embedded themselves into a crowded area so as to take cover and later opened fire at the officials who were chasing them.

"They have been identified as Ravi and Robin. Both have 5-6 cases of criminal activity registered against them. We have recovered 5 weapons and live cartridges from them," said Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

