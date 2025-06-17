Chandigarh, June 17 (PTI) Punjab Animal Husbandry Department on Tuesday said it has vaccinated over 57.84 lakh cattle against the foot and mouth disease (FMD), a highly contagious viral disease, under the ongoing vaccination drive.

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said over 57.84 lakh animals have been vaccinated, achieving coverage of 99.56 per cent of the state's cattle and buffalo population.

The vaccination was provided free of cost at the livestock farmers' doorstep to ensure widespread accessibility.

Around 900 veterinary teams were pressed into service for the successful completion of this massive drive underscoring the animal husbandry department's commitment to animal welfare and farmer support.

With FMD, a significant threat to livestock, causing substantial economic losses due to reduced milk yield, the minister said the department has vaccinated nearly the entire cattle and buffalo population, which is a monumental stride towards disease prevention and control.

