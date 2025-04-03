Chandigarh [India], April 3 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the Chandigarh Police to investigate the assault case of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath.

The directions came on a petition by Col Pushpinder Singh, who has accused 12 Punjab Police personnel of assaulting him and his son over a parking dispute. He sought a probe by a CBI or an independent agency,

"Our plea to the court was to shift the investigation from Punjab police to an independent body like CBI and this has been authorised. Now Chandigarh police will be investigating the case without the interference of Punjab police," Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath's lawyer Bisman Maan told ANI.

"The specific instructions are to submit the report within four months. None of the Punjab police personnel will be a part of the investigating team... This was the final order on this petition," she added.

Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath's wife Jaswinder Kaur Bath expressed satisfaction over the court's order.

"I am happy with the Court's order. We had two demands - an independent investigation or CBI. The court has ordered an independent investigation in which no personnel of Punjab Police will be involved... When the CM gave assurance, I believed him, but later, he did a kind of 'comedy' with me. I did call him many times but didn't receive a single call back... I will ask Bhagwant Mann to teach basic courtesy to his officials and not to do things just to show off," she told ANI.

Col Bath approached the High Court last week seeking an independent investigation into the incident.

He was "assaulted by Punjab Police personnel" outside a dhaba in Patiala on the night of March 13, leading to the registration of an FIR and a police inquiry.

The officer was initially taken to a civil hospital for treatment before being shifted to the military hospital. He received further treatment at the Command Hospital in Chandimandir.

On March 21, an FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station based on the complaint lodged by Col Bath.

The statement of Col Bath named the police officials who assaulted him.

On March 22, four Patiala police officers were suspended and a SIT was also formed to probe the incident. (ANI)

